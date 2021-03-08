ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Parkland and Allen are set to square off for the District 11 6A boys' basketball championship after the two teams won their respective semifinal showdowns on Monday night at the PPL Center. The Trojans took down Northampton, 45-39, and the Canaries won 80-67 against Pocono Mountain West.
Parkland trailed Northampton 19-15 at halftime, but the Trojans stormed back in the final two quarters of play to earn the win. Nick Coval recorded a team-high 14 points.
Northampton's Lucas Lesko finished with 15 points.
Allen led by three, 39-36, at halftime in their semifinal, but pulled away in the third quarter. Mel Copeland and Nate Ellis each scored 16 points for Allen.