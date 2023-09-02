OREFIELD, Pa. - Early season action between a pair of unbeatens, Parkland and Allentown Central Catholic proving to be an equal match. The Lady Trojans and Vikettes played to a, 2-2 tie.
First half of action, at the 19 minute mark the Trojans take hold of the early lead. Elayna Kocher finds the back of the net for the, 1-0 lead. The Vikettes would respond before the half ends, Sammy Roth with the equalizer to head into halftime, 1-1.
Each team locking the other one down for much of the second half. Just over ten minutes left, Aristea Gougoustamos with the back kick to give the Trojans the lead once again, 2-1.
Just over a minute left in regulation time, Meredith Eisenmann fires one on goal, and it bounces off a Trojan defender and into the goal, 2-2.