NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - EPC boys lacrosse semifinals taking center stage on Wednesday night. Parkland and Easton both coming away with wins to setup a title match.
The battle of Cedar Crest back on the turf shortly after their final regular season meeting. The Trojans once more getting the better of Emmaus, 16-12 to knock their rival out of the tournament.
Both clubs getting solid performances from their goal scorers. The Green Hornets jumping out to an early, 5-4 lead thanks to one of three Aiden Garrett goals on the night.
Second quarter, the Trojans strike back with a 4-1 run. Chase Kusko finding the back of the net during the run for one of his six goals. His brother Parker would add seven goals of his own, as the brothers provide most of the Trojans offense.
After grabbing the lead going into halftime, the Trojans would keep the Green Hornets at bay in the second half en route to the win.
In the first game of the day, the Red Rovers secured their spot in the EPC title game with a, 10-9 win over Freedom.
The Red Rovers trailed by one heading into the second, the Patriots would grow their lead through the rest of the first half, pushing it to four by halftime, 7-3. The Patriots would hold the Red Rovers scoreless in the third, while Jared Karabinus would score one of his two goal for the, 8-3 lead.
A fourth quarter rally for the ages by the Red Rovers would spell doom for the Patriots though. Seven unanswered points in the final five and half minutes of the game. Shae Linegar would score the 10th Red Rovers goal to finally give the Red Rovers the lead and the win.
Parkland and Easton will meet next week for the EPC title.