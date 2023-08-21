The WFMZ Big Ticket Top 25 preseason poll is out and Parkland and Wyomissing top the Large School and Small School rankings, respectively.

The Trojans won the District 11 Class 6A championship a year ago before falling to St. Joseph's Prep in the PIAA playoffs. The Spartans advanced all the way to the PIAA Class 3A title game before suffering their only loss of the season, 20-17 to Neumann-Goretti.

Here are the rest of the rankings as the scholastic football season is set to kick off this weekend.

Large Schools Preseason Top 15

Updated: August 21, 2023

RANKTEAMRECORD'22 FINAL RANK
1PARKLAND0-03
2COATESVILLE0-010
3DOWNINGTOWN WEST0-011
4NAZARETH0-012
5WILSON WL0-09
6PERK VALLEY0-05
7FREEDOM0-06
8SPRING-FORD0-0NR
9NORTH PENN0-0NR
10DOWNINGTOWN EAST0-08
11SOUDERTON0-0NR
12CB SOUTH0-0NR
13NORTHAMPTON0-013
14WHITEHALL0-0NR
15PHILLIPSBURG0-014

Small Schools Preseason Top 10

RANKTEAMRECORD'22 FINAL RANK
1WYOMISSING0-01
2CENTRAL CATHOLIC0-04
3NOTRE DAME GP0-06
4NORTH SCHUYLKILL0-07
5POPE JOHN PAUL II0-08
6NORTHWESTERN LEHIGH0-03
7PALMERTON0-0NR
8EXECUTIVE EDUCATION0-05
9CATASAUQUA0-0NR
10TWIN VALLEY0-09