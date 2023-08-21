The WFMZ Big Ticket Top 25 preseason poll is out and Parkland and Wyomissing top the Large School and Small School rankings, respectively.
The Trojans won the District 11 Class 6A championship a year ago before falling to St. Joseph's Prep in the PIAA playoffs. The Spartans advanced all the way to the PIAA Class 3A title game before suffering their only loss of the season, 20-17 to Neumann-Goretti.
Here are the rest of the rankings as the scholastic football season is set to kick off this weekend.
Large Schools Preseason Top 15
Updated: August 21, 2023
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|'22 FINAL RANK
|1
|PARKLAND
|0-0
|3
|2
|COATESVILLE
|0-0
|10
|3
|DOWNINGTOWN WEST
|0-0
|11
|4
|NAZARETH
|0-0
|12
|5
|WILSON WL
|0-0
|9
|6
|PERK VALLEY
|0-0
|5
|7
|FREEDOM
|0-0
|6
|8
|SPRING-FORD
|0-0
|NR
|9
|NORTH PENN
|0-0
|NR
|10
|DOWNINGTOWN EAST
|0-0
|8
|11
|SOUDERTON
|0-0
|NR
|12
|CB SOUTH
|0-0
|NR
|13
|NORTHAMPTON
|0-0
|13
|14
|WHITEHALL
|0-0
|NR
|15
|PHILLIPSBURG
|0-0
|14
Small Schools Preseason Top 10
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|'22 FINAL RANK
|1
|WYOMISSING
|0-0
|1
|2
|CENTRAL CATHOLIC
|0-0
|4
|3
|NOTRE DAME GP
|0-0
|6
|4
|NORTH SCHUYLKILL
|0-0
|7
|5
|POPE JOHN PAUL II
|0-0
|8
|6
|NORTHWESTERN LEHIGH
|0-0
|3
|7
|PALMERTON
|0-0
|NR
|8
|EXECUTIVE EDUCATION
|0-0
|5
|9
|CATASAUQUA
|0-0
|NR
|10
|TWIN VALLEY
|0-0
|9