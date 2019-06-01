Sports

Parkland, Bangor win district softball championships

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 10:54 PM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 10:58 PM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Following a busy day at Pates Park on Friday, it was Parkland and Bangor holding the gold. The Trojans won the District 11 6A softball crown with a 6-0 win over Whitehall and the Slaters took the 5A title with a 3-2 victory over Southern Lehigh.

The championship is the second straight for Parkland and the third district title in four years for Bangor. The Slaters stopped the Spartans' run of two consecutive 5A championships with the win. 

Whitehall beat Northampton in a semi-final game early Friday afternoon that was resumed after it was suspended on Thursday due to inclement weather. The Trojans pounced on the Zephyrs early as they took a 6-0 lead after three innings and then let the defense as well as the pitching take it from there. Kelly Dulaney had 11 strikeouts for Parkland.

The Slaters also got an early start in their win as the plated two runs in the opening frame. They scored their third run in the seventh inning, but the Spartans did not go away quietly. Southern Lehigh scored two runs on a two-out double to make it 3-2, but the next batter popped out to end the game.

In other District 11 softball action, at the 3A level, Salisbury lost 12-0 to Pine Grove in the final at Blue Mountain High School.

