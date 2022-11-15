PIAA girls volleyball semifinals hitting courts all across the Keystone state on Tuesday night. Several local teams with title hopes still alive in the tournament entering this week.
In the 4A bracket, Parkland squaring off with Garnet Valley, the Trojans with an unbeaten mark coming into this one. They would drop three straight sets to end their season.
The Trojans took the first set, 25-21 hoping to set the tone for the rest of the match. They would take the lead after a 6-0 run in the second set, but Garnet Valley would storm back and never look back. Parkland finishes with a 24-1 record.
At the 3A level, Bethlehem Catholic and Pope John Paul playing for a spot in the title game. The Golden Hawks fail to win a set, getting swept by the Panthers in their season ending loss.
The Golden Hawks dropped set one by only two points, and would drop the next two by seven and six. They held a brief lead in the third and final set but the Panthers charged back. Beca finishes with an 18-6 record.
Finally, the 2A bracket, Notre Dame Green Pond and York Catholic going head-to-head. The Crusaders being handed the same fate as Parkland unfortunately, dropping three straight after the first set.
Set one, the Crusaders taking command with a 25-19 win, but the Fightin Irish lived up to their name with three straight wins from the second set through to the fourth.
The Crusaders season ends with a record of 17-5.