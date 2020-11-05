Parkland and Bethlehem Catholic won District 11 girls' volleyball championships on Thursday night as both teams won their respective finals with sweeps of their opponents. The Trojans won the 4A crown with a 3-0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-17) win over Emmaus while the Golden Hawks hoisted the 3A title after winning 3-0 (28-26, 25-19, 25-19) against Southern Lehigh.
With the victory both teams clinched a spot in the state tournament. Parkland also continued their undefeated record this season.
The district title is the first for Bethlehem Catholic since the 2014-15 season.