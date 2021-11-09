PIAA girls soccer tournament kicking off on Tuesday, Parkland and Moravian Academy both getting going. The Trojans suffering a loss to end their season, while the Lions cruise to a win.
Parkland and Pennridge squaring off on the pitch in the opening round. The Rams netting the lone goal for the 1-0.
Both teams locked in defensively, the Rams able to breakthrough on a free kick leading to goal in the second half.
Moravian Academy and Lakeland meeting in their PIAA opener. The Lions winning, 6-1, five of those goals coming between two players. Chloe Oudin finished with two and Lauren Reid recorded three, in the win.
The Lions held a 3-0 advantage after the first half of play en route to their win.