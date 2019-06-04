Parkland blanks Conestoga, advances in PIAA playoffs

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Parkland defeated Conestoga 8-0 in a PIAA 6A first round softball tournament game on Monday evening at Patriots Park. With the win the Trojans advance to the quarterfinals to face Spring-Ford.

The Trojans led 2-0 in the second inning, doubled it to 4-0 after a bases loaded single and then rolled from there.

In other PIAA softball scores, North Penn beat Whitehall 9-0, Pittston topped Upper Perk 4-0, Pine Grove rolls over Masterman 15-0, and Williams Valley defeated Bristol 14-4.