ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Parkland defeated Emmaus 2-0 in an EPC boys' soccer game at Parkland High School on Monday night. The loss is the second in as many games for the Green Hornets who now have just two losses on the season.

With the win, the Trojans take control of the EPC Skyline division.

Alex Wilsterman scored both goals for Parkland in the victory.