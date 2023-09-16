OREFIELD, Pa. - A battle of the unbeatens in the EPC took to the pitch on Friday afternoon. Parkland getting the better of its guests, Freedom with an impressive 3-0 win.
The Trojans would break a scoreless tie in the closing minutes of the first half, Logan Thrash buries one into the upper corner for the 1-0 lead.
In the second half, the Trojans with a quick barrage to push their lead further. Sam Masenheiner capitalizes on the penalty kick to double the lead 17 and a half minutes into the second half. All of a minute and a half later, Thrash sends home his second of the game.
Parkland improves to 8-0, while Freedom takes a step back at 7-1.