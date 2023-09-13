OREFIELD, Pa. - On the pitch Wednesday night, two of the top teams in the EPC squared off. Parkland taking care of business at home with a convincing win over Northampton, 4-0.
Just over eight minutes into the first half when Elayna Kocher slips one past Emma Fry after a solid setup from Megan Tarantino and Julia Hayward. The Lady Trojans 1-0 lead would hold until the second half.
In the second half, all of two minutes in Kocher puts one into the corner of the net off the failed Konkrete Kids clearance for the 2-0 lead. Lauren Irvin and Ella Amadio would add the next two Trojans goals in the win.
Parkland improves to 7-0-1, while Northampton drops its second straight loss now sitting at 5-2.