OREFIELD, Pa. - Northampton facing an early season test against Parkland on the road, both teams entering Wednesday night unbeaten. The Trojans coming out still unbeaten with a, 3-0 win.
Doug Martinez and Stathis Motsenigos playing the give and go game for Martinez to find the back of the net for the Trojans first goal.The following two goals coming in the first half as well.
Brian Slodkowski and Sam Masonheimer with the ensuing two Trojans goals. Parkland improves to 7-0 on the season, Northampton sits at 6-1.