WHITEHALL, Pa. - Rivals met on the diamond Friday afternoon, as Parkland topped Whitehall, 6-0 for their fifth straight win.
The Trojans wasting no time in this one, grabbing hold of a, 4-0 lead through three innings. Jaiden Wanamaker with an RBI double in the first to make it, 2-0 and then Michael Cole in the second with an RBI single in the second for the, four run lead.
Cole again in the sixth would add to the Trojans lead with a two-run double, part of a three RBI day.
Parkland improves to, 12-2 overall within striking distance of Northampton atop the EPC.
Whitehall falls to, 8-4 overall on the year well within the playoff hunt.