Two schools looking to keep adding to their trophy case this postseason, Parkland boys and the Bethlehem Catholic girls. Each program two-for-two so far in titles.
The Trojans welcoming Pennwood to their gym to tip-off things off in their run toward a 6A state title.
Head coach Andy Stephens commenting on his squad not settling for anything less than a state title. Winning the EPC and District already makes for a nice season, but his group is hungry for more.
In Bethlehem, the Golden Hawks looking to make another run at a PIAA title. Becahi also opening play at home against Greencastle in the girls 5A tournament.
Jose Medina hoping for his squad to lean on their experience in the state tournament last year, and for those who won the 2019 title to help lead the way.