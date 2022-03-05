EASTON, Pa. - Parkland avenged a February loss to Pocono Mountain West by defeating the Panthers 58-33 in the District 11 Class 6A boys title game on Saturday at Easton Area Middle School.
Nick Coval led the Trojans with 29 points and head coach Andy Stephens' squad was able to limit VCU-bound Christian Fermin to only eight points.
The win completed the Parkland sweep of the titles as the boys were crowned one day after the girls completed a surprising run to the championship from the five seed.
The Trojans will play Penn Wood in the first round of the PIAA tournament while Pocono Mountain West will square off against Abington.