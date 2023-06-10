POTTSTOWN, Pa. - There are several high-quality lacrosse programs in the region that encompasses District 1 and District 12 in Southeastern Pennsylvania. District 11 runnerup Parkland ran into one of those on Saturday morning as LaSalle College defeated the Trojans 10-1 in a PIAA Class 3A boys lacrosse quarterfinal round contest at Owen J. Roberts High School.
The Wildcats defense held Parkland to a lone second quarter goal by Drew Filipovits to build a 4-1 halftime lead and then blew the game open with four goals in the third quarter. Paul Van Bastelaar had three goals for LaSalle College and Max Wickersham added two goals and a pair of assists.
The Trojans season comes to a close with an 18-5 record in their first season under head coach Vincent Arezzi.