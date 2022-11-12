PENNSBURG, Pa. - Douglas Martinez scored a pair of goals and Parkland advance to the PIAA Class 4A semifinals with a 2-1 victory over Father Judge on Saturday at Upper Perkiomen High School.
Martinez netted his second goal of the contest just 1:38 into the second half to give the Trojans a two-goal lead. Kevin Castro cut the lead in half with a goal for the District 12 champs with just over eight minutes remaining, but Parkland hung on to reach the semifinals for the first time since 1998.
The Trojans will meet District 1 champion Lower Merion on Tuesday. The Aces defeated Pennsburg 2-0 on Saturday in a quarterfinal match at Central Bucks East High School.