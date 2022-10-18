EMMAUS, Pa. - Josh Daniels scored twice and Doug Martinez added an insurance goal as Parkland defeated Nazareth 3-0 in an EPC boys soccer semifinal match at Memorial Field.
The Trojans led 1-0 at halftime and Daniels followed up a rebound of his own shot to give the top seed a 2-0 lead early in the second half. Martinez netted the final goal with just over eight minutes remaining.
Parkland will face No. 2 Northampton, a 3-0 winner over Whitehall, in Saturday's title tilt at J. Birney Crum Stadium.