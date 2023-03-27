ALLENTOWN - The Parkland Boys Volleyball team made it to the state quarterfinals last Spring before falling to Central Dauphin. The Trojans are off to a 2-0 start this year, and host Bethlehem Catholic tomorrow afternoon before traveling to Manchester for a tournament this weekend.
While Parkland lost a number of seniors to graduation, they return a lot of youthful experience and figure to once again to be in the mix for a conference and district title in 2023.
"We return back a large group of kids that were on the court for our State Quarterfinal loss to Central Dauphin," said head coach Scott Trumbauer. "I think we had five or six kids that were on the court at that time that are back. Most of them are only juniors. So, we return a lot. We only have two seniors on the roster right now. So, we return a pretty young group, but a very experienced group.”
Last season, the Trojans won the EPC for the first time since 2016, but fell to Northampton in four sets in the district final, something that has this squad fired up not to duplicate.
In addition to their challenging EPC schedule, ranked 7th in the state, Parkland beat 6th ranked Pennridge Friday night in four sets, and this weekend once again will travel to the Bobcat Invitational to face competition that routinely prepares the Trojans for the district and state runs down the road.
“Most of the teams at the Bobcat Invitational, we’ll see them in states," said senior Chase Robbins. "So, it will definitely help us prepare and we get to watch them and they get to watch us, obviously. But it will help us prepare and yeah, we’ll be ready for that.”