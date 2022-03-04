WHITEHALL, Pa. - Parkland fought back to claim their first District title in girls basketball since 2014, with a 30-29 win over Northampton.
Mo Olenwine, who missed most of the season with a blood clot in her leg, hit the the three in the final minute to give the lady Trojans their first lead. For Olenwine, she was not only happy to get back on the court this season, but to hit the shot when it matters most.
The Konkrete Kids controlled the first half before the Trojans began to chip away in the second half. Olenwine recorded seven points for the Trojans in the win.