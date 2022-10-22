ALLENTOWN - Logan Thrash and Sam Masenheimer netted goals to lead Parkland boys soccer to a 2-1 victory over Northampton in the EPC Championship game on Saturday at J. Birney Crum Stadium.
Thrash put the Trojans on the board late in the first half off an assist from Trevor Grice and Masenheimer added an insurance goal off a free kick in the second half. Jackson Vajda converted a penalty kick in the final two minutes for the Konkrete Kids.
Parkland (17-1-1) will be the Class 4A top seed in the District XI tournament in search of their first title since the 2017 season.