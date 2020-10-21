Emmaus v. Parkland girls volleyball highlights

EMMAUS, Pa. - Parkland girls volleyball hitting the road down Cedar Crest Boulevard for a chance to win the out right division title. The Lady Trojans needing all five sets to win the match 3-2 over their rival Emmaus. 
 
The Lady Trojans took the first set 25-19, a key moment in the set coming from Elena Purcell with a timely block. The Green Hornets would bounce back in the second set, Ava Holden scoring the set point off a Parkland return, 28-27.
 
Emmaus would win back-to-back sets with a win in the third 25-23. The next two sets belonged to the Lady Trojans. They'd runaway with the fourth 25-8, and in the fifth set it was Sydney Esquieres with the kill for the match point. 