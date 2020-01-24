ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Parkland and Central Catholic split a boys and girls' basketball doubleheader between the two EPC schools on Friday night at Rockne Hall. The Vikings won the boys' contest, 44-35, and the Trojans took the girl's game, 30-26.
The Central Catholic boys' basketball team extended its win streak to 12 games with the win over Parkland. Nick Filchner led all scorers as he finished with 24 points for the Vikings. He also tied a school record for three-pointers. Filchner is 59 points away from 1,000 career points after Friday's performance.
Parkland was piloted by Lindsay Berger in the victory in the girls' game of the twin bill. She totaled 17 points, which led all scorers.