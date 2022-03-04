OREFIELD, Pa. - Parkland pulled off one of their biggest wins of the year at one of the most opportune times. The Lady Trojans upsetting top-seeded Easton in the semifinals.
Friday night, they face another tough test with District goal on the line, Northampton.
This is a younger Trojans squad, figuring out their identity as the season has gone on. But being in the District title game, nothing new for them, having been there last season.
Parkland and Northampton squared off three times this season, the Trojans only winning one of those. Head coach Ed Ohlson knows his team is exuding confidence right now, and has the ability pull off the win.
For the Lady Trojans, it would be their first District title since 2014.