CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Parkland and Freedom squaring off for the District XI-4A championship on Wednesday night. The Trojans winning three straight sets to capture District gold.
The Trojans won by seven, eight and seven to sweep their way to a win over the Patriots.
In the first set, Sydney Esquieres getting a big kill to help the momentum build for the Trojans. They go on to win, 25-18. Later, in set three, Brynn Dresibach puts the match to an end, 25-18 again to end it.
Parkland captures its eighth straight District XI title.
Elsewhere in District XI, Bethlehem Catholic captures its second straight 3A title with a three set sweep over Pottsville. Central Catholic swept Pine Grove for the 2A title, and Marian Catholic swept Nativity for the 1A title.