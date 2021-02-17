OREFIELD, Pa. - Parkland hosting Dieruff in an EPC clash on Wednesday night, and the Trojans would control this one from start to finish earning a big win, 67-40.
The Trojans were paced offensively by Nick Coval who finished with a game high 20 points, 10 of those coming in the first quarter. In that quarter the Trojans finished with 21 points, taking a 13 point lead into the second.
Wilmer Sabatar did his best to keep the Huskies in this one finishing with 14 points, a team high. Dieruff found themselves down big at the half, 40-18.
The Trojans offense proved to be too much in this one, and the Huskies struggled to get much going from anywhere on the court.