ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Parkland and Dieruff baseball teams were victorious during an EPC baseball tripleheader at Coca-Cola Park on Thursday. The Trojans took down Whitehall 11-1 while the Huskies defeated Allen 7-2.
With the win, Parkland improved to 3-0 this season.
Whitehall took a 1-0 lead in the first inning of its game against Parkland. The Trojans responded with nine runs in the bottom half of the opening frame. the Trojans finished with 11 unanswered runs to earn the victory.
The first inning was busy for Dieruff as well. The Huskies jumped out to a 3-0 lead early and then built on that for the 7-2 victory.