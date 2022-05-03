OREFIELD, Pa. - Parkland defending their home diamond on senior night with a 10-5 win over Northampton.
The Konkrete Kids jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, but then the Trojans answered right back in the bottom of the first. Matt Razzis drove in three-runs with one swing of the bat.
Back and forth they would go, the K-Kids grabbing the lead back in the second with four runs, Logan Higgins with a two-run single as part of that.
The Trojans would again answer back, seven runs in the third inning to break the game wide open en route to the win.
Parkland improves to 12-5 on the season, Northampton falls to 9-7 and has yet to clinch their spot in the District XI tournament.