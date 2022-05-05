EMMAUS, Pa. - Two of the top teams in the EPC going head-to-head on Thursday. Parkland getting the better of this rivalry showdown with an 8-3 win over Emmaus.
The Trojans and Green Hornets in a back and forth affair through the early innings, with things being all tied at three-runs heading into the seventh inning.
Brenna Zavecz with a three-run triple to give the Trojans the lead, they would end up driving home five runs in the inning en route to the win. Parkland improves to 13-5.
Emmaus still in good standing at 15-4. Northampton now in the drivers seat for the EPC Skyline division title.