OREFIELD, Pa. - Parkland's stellar season comes to a close at home in the opening round of the PIAA 6A tournament, 60-50 to Penn Wood.
The Trojans found themselves chasing Penn Wood for most of the night, overcoming an early double-digit deficit to make it close the rest of the way. They're effort to come back would come up short in the end.
Will Meeker finished with a game-high 20 points for the Trojans, Nick Coval would add 15 to that, the two combining for over half the teams points.
Regional Boys 6A Score:
Northampton 50 - Methacton 49, Konkrete Kids advance to play Warwick on Saturday.