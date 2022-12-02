OREFIELD, Pa. - Parkland welcomed Lower Merion on Friday night to tip-off their season. The Trojans put up a fight most of the night, but the Aces pulled away down the stretch for a, 72-57 win.
The Trojans got 27 from Nick Coval in the effort, not the only Trojan to finish in double digits. Matt Ray would add 14 of his own for the Trojans.
After trailing by four at the half, the Aces began to pull away in the second half. Jordan Meeks would finish with 20 to lead the Aces in their double-digit win.