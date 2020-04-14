This year's football showdown between Parkland and Easton will be played at Lafayette College's Fisher Stadium. The new location will allow for a bigger capacity for what is usually one of the season's marquee games.
The 2020 edition is set to be played on Saturday, September 5 at the home of the Lafayette Leopards.
The 2020 fall sports season and the high school football campaign will be the first high school sports since the 2019-20 winter sports postseason. The 2020 scholastic spring sports season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.