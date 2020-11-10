WHITEHALL, Pa. - The Parkland girls' soccer team and the Emmaus' boys' soccer squad won the District 11 4A championships on Tuesday night. Both victories came over Nazareth as the Blue Eagles were battling in both finals.
The Trojans won 2-0 in the girls' final and the Green Hornets prevailed 1-0 in double overtime in the boys' title tilt.
Both contests were played at Whitehall's Zephyr Sports Complex.
Emma Schock and Alex Marsteller scored for Parkland in the win. Nate Romig scored the game winner for Emmaus.
It is the second straight district crown for Emmaus and the fifth in the last six seasons for Parkland.