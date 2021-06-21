ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Bash at the Beach champions were crowned on Sunday across the varying levels. Parkland earning the honors in the big school bracket, while Southern Lehigh took home the small school title.
Parkland squared off against Northampton for the second time this weekend in the Big School final, the Trojans avenging their loss from Friday night. The title, the Trojans first at the annual tournament since 2014.
Will Meeker finished with a team high 16 points in the Trojans 54-51 win over the Konkrete Kids, and was named tournament MVP. Parkland played and won five games in one day to secure the title.
In the small school bracket, Southern Lehigh defeated Roberto Clemente twice on Sunday for the title. The Spartans were paced by tournament MVP, Max Pristas who finished with 24 points in the title game.
The Spartans found themselves down by four at halftime. They made several big stops in the second half to overcome the slight deficit for the 55-51 win.