ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Day three of the A-Town Throwdown is in the books. The marquee matchup to end the day, Parkland vs. Camden.
The Trojans doing their best to hold their own against a high powered Camden team, but they'd fall, 60-51.
Aron Bradshaw having his way around the rim for Camden, throwing it down often and with ease. Flip side, Nick Coval doing his best for the Trojans to keep them in the game most of the night.
Earlier in the evening, Reading and Palmerton hitting the courts. The Red Knights just too much for the Blue Bombers, winning, 51-38.
The Red Knights in control of this one from the early going en route to their big win heading into bracket play.
The Sunday slate has been set, with a boys champion to be crowned at days end.
Sunday's Schedule
10:30 AM games
Parkland vs. Phillipsburg
Notre Dame vs. St. John Vianney
Timber Creek vs. Reading
Freedom vs. Executive Education Charter Academy
11:30 AM Games
Allen vs. Bethlehem Catholic
Muhlenberg vs. Central Dauphin East
Emmaus vs. Malvern Prep
Lower merion vs. Newark arts
5:30 PM
Girls Championship
6:30 PM
Boys Championship