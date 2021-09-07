NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Parkland defeated Northampton 2-0 in an EPC field hockey game on Tuesday afternoon. The win moved the Trojans to 2-0 this fall while the loss dropped the Konkrete Kids to 1-2 overall.

Late in the first quarter Parkland broke the scoreless tie with a goal from Darby Reyburn. That score held until late in the third quarter when Logan Oswald scored the second goal of the game for the Trojans.

Parkland's defense preserved the lead and helped earn the win.