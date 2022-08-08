Parkland, the East Penn Conference South football champions a year ago, will be challenged early on as their first five contests will be against opponents who made the playoffs last season - including a pair of defending district champions.
"You look at who we start with - we have Easton, Nazareth, Freedom, Central, Whitehall," said head coach Tim Moncman. "You know, it's going to be a rough go for everybody I think, because you're seeing everybody early. Everybody's going to have to run the gauntlet and just see who survives and stays healthy."
Junior Luke Spang takes over as a full-time starter under center, he performed well after coming on the scene early last year for the injured Ty Tremba. Moncman has confidence in Spang and the skill position players, but the jury is still out on the lines having lost a good amount of talent and experience up front.