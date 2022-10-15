BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Parkland football team stretched their winning streak to three games on Saturday with a 38-14 victory over Bethlehem Catholic at BASD Stadium.
Luke Spang had a pair of touchdown passes for the Trojans (5-3) and Trey Tremba rushed for one score and caught a 48-yard touchdown pass from Spang.
It was the first game for the Golden Hawks (4-4) under interim head coach Chuck Sonon. He stepped in for Kyle Haas, who resigned earlier in the week.
Both teams are in action on Friday with Parkland hosting Liberty and Bethlehem Catholic squaring off against Freedom.