OREFIELD, Pa. - Parkland hosting Liberty in EPC volleyball action on Wednesday. The Trojans improving to one game better than .500 with a straight set sweep of the Hurricanes.
Liberty battled through the first two sets, Parkland holding off their guests with a 25-18 and 25-17 wins. Then in the third set, the Trojans came out firing.
Parkland held a 13-3 advantage at one point and continue to cruise from there, winning 25-9 to take the set and match. They improve to 2-1 on the season, the Hurricanes fall to 0-2.