The Parkland girls' basketball team and the Central Catholic boys' basketball teams won on Tuesday night in EPC battles. The Trojans won 27-23 over Central Catholic while the Vikings edged the Trojans 43-30 in the boys' game between the two schools.
In the girls' battle, Talia Zurinskas made four free throws in the game's closing moments to secure the win for Parkland. Central Catholic's Julia Roth led all scorers with 11 points.
In the boys' contest, Tyson Thomas recorded a game-high 16 points for the Vikings.