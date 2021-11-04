District XI-4A boys and girls soccer titles up for grabs on Thursday night. The Parkland girls and Emmaus boys bringing home the gold.
In the boys game, Parkland was also featured, falling to the Green Hornets, 3-1. It's the third straight District title for Emmaus.
Three different Green Hornets players found the back of the net in the win. Jack Lawrence, Juan Ramirez and Bryan Flor providing the offense.
The Lady Trojans taking on Nazareth in the title game, they hang on for the win, 2-1.
Olivia Kunz hits one over the goalie to open up the scoring and give the Trojans an early advantage. Mariana Aubele-Gonzalez netting the second goal just over six minutes later.
The District title is Parkland's fourth in a row.
At the 3A level, the Northwestern boys captured District goal over Southern Lehigh, 3-1. The third in a row for the Tigers.
The Northwestern girls team also gold medal winners over Pottsville, 1-0. The Tigers sweeping the 3A medals.