OREFIELD, Pa. - The unbeaten Parkland girls soccer team gave up a rare goal early, but rebounded for a 5-1 Senior Night victory over Nazareth.
Seniors figured prominently in the comeback for the Trojans as Olivia Kunz answered Kylee James goal with the equalizer 30 seconds later. Sejal Wellington got the go-ahead tally late in the first half and Parkland poured it on from there to improve to 17-0.
Nazareth drops to 12-3-1 on the season. The Trojans will put their perfect record on the line on Wednesday at Emmaus.