ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A rematch of last seasons District XI title game took place at Sewards Gymnasium on Tuesday night. Parkland getting their revenge over William Allen with a 76-41 win.
Nick Coval led the way for the Trojans in their big early season win with 25 points. Matt Rantz was second behind Coval with 16 points in the win. The Trojans jumped out of the gates with an early lead and never looked back, they held a 16 point advantage at the half.
The Canaries were paced by Nate Ellis, who finished the game with 21 points in the effort.
Parkland remains unbeaten in league play, while the Canaries fall to 2-2 in EPC play.