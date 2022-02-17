ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Parkland claims their first EPC title since 2016 with a 56-46 win over Nazareth.
The Trojans continued to pull away in the fourth quarter after ending the third with a seven point lead. Offensively leading the way for the Trojans on Thursday night was Nick Coval. He finished with a team-high 18 points.
CJ Santos paced the Blue Eagles with a game-high 19 points in their effort. Nazareth was trying to win their first league title since 2010.
Next for both squads is the District XI tournament.