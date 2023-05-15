CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Parkland took advantage of some timely hitting and a shaky Emmaus defense to win an East Penn Conference baseball semifinal contest 11-5 on Monday at Weiland Park.
The Trojans got a three-run, inside-the-park home run from starting pitcher Bo Barthol as part of a seven-run second inning. The Green Hornets got an RBI triple from Cohen Schadler, but couldn't generate enough offense to overcome five errors.
The Trojans will face Liberty for the EPC championship on Thursday at DeSales University.