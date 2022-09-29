OREFIELD, Pa. - EPC heavyweights taking to the pitch on Thursday night, Parkland playing host to Easton. The Trojans coming out on top in this one, 3-1 over the Red Rovers.
The Trojans with a 1-0 lead heading into the half as this one resumed play on Thursday night after a 17 day delay. Early in the second half, Kendahl Popp nets the equalizer.
Wasting no time after that was Parkland's Cat Crampton gives the lead right back to the Trojans. They would tack on the third goal in the final minute to officially put the game away.