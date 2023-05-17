ALLENTOWN,Pa. - Parkland and Emmaus renewing their rivalry on the volleyball court with the EPC title on the line. No sweep for the Trojans this time, but they still get the job done over the Green Hornets, 3-1.
The lone set win for the Green Hornets coming in the opening set. Jametric Harris with a kill to the back corner to help his squad open up match with a, 26-24 win.
The rest of the way, it would be all Trojans. Luke Smith with a big time kill in the second set to help the Trojans tie things up, 1-1. Third set, Chase Robbins putting his mark on the match with a kill to give the Trojans a, 25-22 win.
Fourth set, Owen Rodgers with the big time kill to bring the set seven at that point. From there the Trojans would go on to capture the EPC title.