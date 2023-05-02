EMMAUS, Pa. - The battle of Cedar Crest taking place on the south end of the boulevard Tuesday night. Parkland picking up an impressive road win, 14-8 to clinch the EPC regular season title.
Both of these teams trading blows throughout the first half, the Trojans hanging on to a one point advantage at the half, 6-5.
The start of the second half would be much of the same, Will Barber doing his part getting the ball into the back of the net in the third to help the Green Hornets keep pace. The fourth quarter would be all Trojans though, Chase Kusko helping to break things open with a goal to push the lead to four, 12-8.
Two more Trojans after that would firmly secure the win.
Parkland finishes the regular season perfect in EPC play leading to the regular season title. Both teams setting their sights now on postseason titles.