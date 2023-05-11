ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Eastern Pennsylvania Conference boys volleyball semifinals taking to the court at Allen High School. Parkland knocking out Liberty in four sets, 3-1.
The Trojans setting an early tone in this one, taking the first two sets to put the Hurricanes on the brink heading into the third.
Third set, things all knotted up at 13 and Elden Campbell comes up with a big block to help shift things in the Hurricanes favor. They would force a fourth set with a, 25-23 win.
In the fourth and what would be final set, Brady Hayward with the kill to help the Trojans advance with a, 25-19 win.
Parkland and Emmaus will meet next Wednesday night at Allen for the EPC title.